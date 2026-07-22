US-China AI Talks: Navigating the Frontier of Risk and Regulation

The United States and China are set to engage in pivotal discussions over Artificial Intelligence (AI) this September, sources have revealed. This development follows the Trump-Xi summit and seeks to address the risks associated with each nation’s burgeoning AI prowess.

These talks, potentially preceding President Xi Jinping’s visit to the U.S., are driven by growing concerns over the military, economic, and political implications of advanced AI models. As global competitors in AI, both nations are intent on regulating technologies that could enhance military capacities, foster cyberattacks, or alter labor dynamics.

While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to lead from the American side, the finer details of the meeting remain under deliberation. Despite the strategic importance of these talks, responses from involved governmental bodies in both nations have been muted so far, with the focus remaining on technical rather than political discussions.