Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a worsening health crisis as the number of confirmed Ebola cases has surged to 2,473, according to the latest government data.

Of these cases, 999 have resulted in deaths, underscoring the deadly nature of the outbreak.

The country's public health institute revealed in its latest report that 50 new cases were detected on Monday in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, intensifying concerns about the epidemic's spread.