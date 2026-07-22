Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 2,473, with 999 fatalities. The country's public health institute reported 50 new cases on Monday in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, highlighting the ongoing health crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:14 IST
Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a worsening health crisis as the number of confirmed Ebola cases has surged to 2,473, according to the latest government data.

Of these cases, 999 have resulted in deaths, underscoring the deadly nature of the outbreak.

The country's public health institute revealed in its latest report that 50 new cases were detected on Monday in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, intensifying concerns about the epidemic's spread.

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