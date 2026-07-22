ADB to open Türkiye office with $3 billion annual investment plan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will establish its first resident mission in Türkiye as it expands support for the country's reconstruction, infrastructure development and economic growth. The new office comes as ADB prepares to commit around US$3 billion annually through 2027, strengthening its presence in a country that has become an increasingly important manufacturing, transport and financial hub connecting Asia and Europe. The resident mission is expected to speed up project delivery, strengthen cooperation with Turkish institutions and improve ADB's ability to respond quickly when natural disasters or other emergencies occur.

New office to speed up investment and recovery

ADB's Board of Directors has approved the creation of the Türkiye Resident Mission, which will be led by a country director and staffed by a local team working directly with government agencies, businesses and development partners. The office will help identify new investment opportunities, shorten financing approval timelines and resolve implementation challenges more efficiently. ADB said having a permanent presence in Türkiye will also improve coordination during emergencies, particularly following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country in February 2023.

ADB President Masato Kanda said the bank's local presence will allow projects to move faster while supporting stronger infrastructure, better public services and new economic opportunities that benefit both Türkiye and the wider region.

Investments to cover key sectors

ADB expects its financing commitments in Türkiye to average about US$3 billion each year through 2027. Planned investments will span energy, transport, urban development, digital infrastructure, healthcare, education, agribusiness and trade finance.

The bank also plans to complete more than 30 private sector transactions by the end of 2027. Working more closely with Turkish companies and financial institutions is expected to accelerate investment decisions while attracting additional private capital to support long-term economic growth.

ADB said Türkiye's strategic position as a bridge between Asia and Europe makes the country an important partner for strengthening regional trade, investment and economic stability.

Support builds on first year of operations

The expansion follows ADB's first full year of operations in Türkiye after the country became a regional member. During 2025, ADB committed approximately US$1.1 billion for three public sector projects supporting municipal services in earthquake-affected areas, resilient infrastructure and manufacturing, as well as export-oriented businesses contributing to reconstruction and job creation.

An additional US$200 million was committed to private sector initiatives that improve access to finance for women-owned and women-led small and medium-sized enterprises while supporting green investment through capital markets.

With the new resident mission in place, ADB expects to deepen its long-term partnership with Türkiye by delivering faster financing, expanding private sector investment and supporting projects that strengthen resilience, connectivity and sustainable economic development.