New playbook helps African women secure business finance

African women entrepreneurs are getting a new resource to help them overcome one of the biggest barriers to business growth—access to finance. The African Development Bank Group's Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) and social impact company Lionesses of Africa have launched a digital playbook called Financing Business Growth, offering practical advice drawn from the real experiences of women who have successfully secured funding and expanded their businesses.

The publication highlights the journeys of 25 women entrepreneurs from 17 African countries, many of whom have received support through AFAWA. Their stories demonstrate how access to finance can help businesses grow, create jobs and contribute to stronger local economies.

Real experiences become practical business lessons

The playbook features entrepreneurs working across sectors including agribusiness, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, renewable energy, fashion, finance, retail, security and water management. Through interviews and case studies, it explores how these business owners attracted investors, secured loans and built stronger companies despite the financial challenges many entrepreneurs face.

Rather than focusing on theory, the publication shares practical lessons that help women understand what financial institutions and investors expect when evaluating businesses. It also provides guidance on strengthening operations, improving business readiness and preparing for long-term expansion.

The resource has been developed not only for entrepreneurs but also for financial institutions, policymakers and business support organisations working to improve access to finance across Africa.

Closing Africa's financing gap

AFAWA funded the development of the playbook as part of its wider mission to reduce the estimated US$42 billion financing gap facing women entrepreneurs across the continent.

Melissa Basque-Roux, AFAWA Coordinator, said women who gain access to finance do much more than grow successful businesses. They create employment opportunities, strengthen communities and contribute to broader economic transformation. She said the new publication offers practical guidance that can help more women follow similar paths to growth.

The initiative also supports the African Development Bank Group's broader vision of strengthening entrepreneurship and private-sector development as key drivers of inclusive economic growth across Africa.

Women entrepreneurs supporting one another

Lionesses of Africa Founder Melanie Hawken said the publication is built on the belief that some of the most valuable business advice comes from women who have already navigated similar challenges. By sharing their firsthand experiences of raising capital and growing businesses, the entrepreneurs featured in the playbook provide practical guidance that other women can apply to their own ventures.

Lionesses of Africa connects more than 1.8 million women entrepreneurs across 54 African countries as well as members of the African diaspora in Europe and North America. The organisation worked closely with AFAWA to ensure the playbook reflects the realities women entrepreneurs face when seeking finance.

By combining real business experiences with practical financial guidance, Financing Business Growth seeks to help more African women build stronger enterprises, attract investment and play a larger role in driving sustainable economic growth across the continent.