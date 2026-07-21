AfDB Supports Côte d’Ivoire’s New Digital Investment Platform

Developed for the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Budget through the Directorate General of the Economy, GUDIP will serve as a central hub for private investment information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:23 IST
AfDB Supports Côte d’Ivoire’s New Digital Investment Platform
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

Côte d'Ivoire is taking another step to strengthen its investment climate with the launch of a new digital platform designed to improve the monitoring and management of private investment. Backed by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the One-Stop Shop for Private Investment Reporting (GUDIP) will help the government collect, analyse and manage investment data more efficiently, supporting better policy decisions and economic planning.

The initiative is being implemented by the Investment Promotion Centre of Côte d'Ivoire (CEPICI) under the Programme to Support the Improvement of the Business Climate in Côte d'Ivoire (PACA-CI), which is financed through a $14.2 million grant from the African Development Fund, the concessional financing arm of the AfDB.

Digital Platform to Improve Investment Monitoring

The new platform was officially introduced during a national launch and stakeholder workshop held on 10 July 2026, bringing together representatives from government ministries, the private sector, professional organisations and development partners.

Developed for the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Budget through the Directorate General of the Economy, GUDIP will serve as a central hub for private investment information. By bringing investment data together in one system, the platform is expected to improve the quality, reliability and analysis of information used by policymakers. The government will also use the platform to prepare annual reports on private investment and track economic trends more accurately.

Officials expect GUDIP to become an important decision-making tool by providing a clearer picture of how private investment contributes to Côte d'Ivoire's economy. The platform will strengthen the government's ability to design, monitor and evaluate investment promotion policies while making it easier to assess the performance of different sectors. Better access to reliable investment data is also expected to improve coordination between public institutions responsible for economic development.

Supporting a More Competitive Business Environment

Beyond improving data collection, the platform is intended to strengthen economic governance by creating a more transparent and coordinated investment framework. The initiative forms part of wider efforts to improve Côte d'Ivoire's business environment and attract more domestic and foreign investment. Government officials believe stronger coordination between public institutions and better investment reporting will increase confidence among investors while supporting sustainable economic growth.

Key Role in the 2030 Development Vision

The platform will support the implementation of Côte d'Ivoire's 2026–2030 National Development Plan, which targets nearly $209 billion (around CFAF 115 trillion) in total investment over the five years. Under the plan, 70.2 per cent of investment is expected to come from the private sector, while 29.8 per cent will be financed through public investment. The Government sees stronger private sector participation as essential to achieving its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030. By improving the way investment is monitored and managed, GUDIP is expected to play an important role in helping Côte d'Ivoire achieve its long-term economic development ambitions.

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