EASA Warns Against Flying Over Jordan Amid Renewed Conflict

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a critical advisory on Wednesday, urging airlines to abstain from flying over Jordan. This action comes as the region faces intensified conflict and military activities involving Iran and its Gulf allies.

According to EASA, the security situation has seen a significant downturn since mid-July 2026, marked by rising kinetic military activities impacting Jordanian airspace. The current volatile state has prompted this latest alert.

Similar advisories have already been in place for other Middle Eastern regions including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon, showcasing the escalating tensions and necessities for heightened safety precautions in the air travel sector.