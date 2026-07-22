EASA Extends Advisory Amid Middle East Tensions

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has escalated precautions for airlines by extending its airspace warnings amid renewed U.S.-Iran conflicts. The warnings now include the airspace of Jordan, following Iran's drone assaults on U.S. bases in the region.

These advisories have been prolonged until August 31, reflecting ongoing tensions that have recently led to Iranian military strikes on U.S. military facilities in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain. Iran's army reportedly targeted accommodation buildings and equipment sites at Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain using Arash suicide drones.

The volatile security situation since mid-July 2026 has prompted concerns from EASA, warning of possible misidentification of civil aircraft amidst active missile defense systems. EASA had earlier advised airlines to avoid routes over Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon, with this advisory set to last until the end of August.