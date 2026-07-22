Rogers Communications: Navigating Challenges and Triumphs in Wireless and Media Growth

Rogers Communications saw fewer wireless subscribers than projected in Q2, overshadowing revenue growth led by its media business. While wireless service revenue remained flat, media revenue rose significantly due to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment consolidation. The company reported a C$665 million net loss due to a significant non-cash loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 19:58 IST
Rogers Communications: Navigating Challenges and Triumphs in Wireless and Media Growth
  • Country:
  • Canada

Rogers Communications observed fewer than expected wireless subscriber additions in the second quarter, overshadowing a revenue beat attributed to robust growth in its media segment. The telecom giant added 22,000 postpaid wireless subscribers, falling short of the anticipated 26,726, as reported by Visible Alpha.

This shortfall is partially attributed to slowed population growth in Canada. With competition fierce among telecom providers in a stagnant market, companies are employing aggressive pricing strategies and discounts to retain market share. Rogers reported flat wireless service revenue compared to the previous year, as new customer additions were counterbalanced by a dip in average monthly revenue per user from C$55.45 to C$54.25.

Rogers posted Q2 revenue of C$5.615 billion, an 8% increase from the previous year, surpassing analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. Media revenue surged by 53% to C$1.16 billion, primarily driven by the consolidation of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and heightened Toronto Blue Jays revenue. The company intends to sell a minority stake in its sports, media, and entertainment portfolio after acquiring the remaining 25% interest in MLSE for C$4.35 billion.

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