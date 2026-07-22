Philipsen's Spectacular Stage 17 Triumph

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen showcased his impressive speed and skill by clinching victory at the finish line of Stage 17 in the prestigious Tour de France. His win brings him just seven points shy of green jersey leader Mads Pedersen.

Meanwhile, overall race leader Tadej Pogacar strategically opted not to contest the stage. Instead, he completed the course minutes later, securing his position as he maintains a significant lead of 4 minutes and 32 seconds over rival Remco Evenepoel in the pursuit of the yellow jersey.

This exhilarating stage adds another layer of excitement to the world-renowned cycling race, with top competitors vying for prestigious titles.