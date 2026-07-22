EU's Airline Ownership Review Could Shake Up EasyJet Takeover Plans

The European Union is reviewing airline ownership rules to ensure regional carriers remain controlled within the bloc, potentially affecting U.S. bids for EasyJet. This review aims to prevent foreign control and protect strategic autonomy, amid ongoing takeover attempts by Apollo Global and Castlelake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:04 IST
EU's Airline Ownership Review Could Shake Up EasyJet Takeover Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • European Union

The European Union is set to conduct an examination of airline ownership regulations to maintain regional carrier control within the union, potentially impacting U.S. interest in low-cost airline EasyJet. An EU official declared this move aims to safeguard strategic autonomy, averting foreign investors from gaining predominant control.

This review comes amid a competitive bidding scenario involving U.S. investment firms Apollo Global Management and Castlelake, both eyeing a takeover of EasyJet. The situation puts EU ownership rules—requiring majority local control—to the test. EasyJet's stock plummeted 15% post these revelations, marking its worst trading day since 2021.

The restructuring review, slated for autumn, could redefine acceptable corporate structures concerning ownership and control. Market analysts believe the EU's commitment to stringent rule enforcement may cool takeover enthusiasm, though concerns about effective governance control remain. EasyJet, Castlelake, and Apollo declined comments on their strategies to comply with EU regulations.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
3
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
4
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026