EU's Airline Ownership Review Could Shake Up EasyJet Takeover Plans

The European Union is set to conduct an examination of airline ownership regulations to maintain regional carrier control within the union, potentially impacting U.S. interest in low-cost airline EasyJet. An EU official declared this move aims to safeguard strategic autonomy, averting foreign investors from gaining predominant control.

This review comes amid a competitive bidding scenario involving U.S. investment firms Apollo Global Management and Castlelake, both eyeing a takeover of EasyJet. The situation puts EU ownership rules—requiring majority local control—to the test. EasyJet's stock plummeted 15% post these revelations, marking its worst trading day since 2021.

The restructuring review, slated for autumn, could redefine acceptable corporate structures concerning ownership and control. Market analysts believe the EU's commitment to stringent rule enforcement may cool takeover enthusiasm, though concerns about effective governance control remain. EasyJet, Castlelake, and Apollo declined comments on their strategies to comply with EU regulations.