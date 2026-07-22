FDA Strives for Balance Amid Political Turbulence and Staffing Rebuild

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, grappling with past job cuts and political interferences, is pushing to restore its scientific expertise and regulatory predictability. Industry stakeholders express optimism about hiring plans but stress the need to keep politics out of drug evaluations.

Significant staff losses, including key division heads, have raised concerns about the FDA’s ability to manage its drug-review process. Critics have pointed to undue political influence during the Trump administration, impacting decisions on vaccines and therapies.

Amidst leadership transitions, the FDA focuses on speeding up clinical trials and enhancing its approach to new therapies. The agency's ability to sustain its reputation as a premier authority in drug safety remains under scrutiny as it awaits new leadership appointments.