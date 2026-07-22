EU Reviews Airline Ownership Rules Amid Bidding War for easyJet

The European Union is undertaking a review of airline ownership rules to prevent foreign investors from gaining effective control of carriers, an EU official revealed. The review is designed to protect strategic autonomy, ensuring that control of regional carriers remains within the bloc. This move could complicate U.S. bids, particularly for the major European budget airline easyJet. EasyJet's shares dropped significantly following the report, highlighting concerns that the review could delay or hinder the takeover.

This review comes amidst a bidding war between two American investment firms for easyJet, raising questions about EU rules requiring majority local ownership and control. The firms have not yet engaged with European regulators about their proposed deals. Analysts suggest that these reviews reflect the EU's enforcement of rules on foreign control, potentially impacting the easyJet deal.

This review could set a precedent for European airline ownership, potentially paving the way for more private equity buyouts in the sector. Analysts indicate that while existing proposals include provisions to comply with EU ownership rules, concerns remain about effective control shifting outside the EU. The outcome of this review is yet to be determined, and it may significantly shape future airline ownership structures within Europe.