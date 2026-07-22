U.S. Tariffs on Brazilian Goods Escalate Trade Tensions

The United States has imposed a fresh 25% tariff on various Brazilian goods such as farm machinery, wood products, ethanol, and apparel starting Wednesday. This move magnifies the existing strain in economic relations between two of the largest countries in the Western Hemisphere.

Brazil becomes the first nation to face tariffs after a year-long investigation under Section 301, aimed at countering unfair trade practices. Despite having a trade surplus with Brazil, the U.S. exempts certain imports like beef and coffee from the new tariff impact. Yet, estimates suggest $7 billion to $11 billion of Brazilian exports could be at risk, representing up to 26% of its exports to America.

The footwear industry in Brazil is particularly vulnerable, anticipating a 7.1% fall in U.S. exports. Toni Hajel, a footwear union leader, stresses that the tariffs, which impact key sectors, could lead to job cuts unless renegotiations occur. Economic experts signal potential long-lasting repercussions on trade relationships amidst looming additional duties.