Tech Tumble: Nasdaq Dips Amid Mixed Earnings and AI Concerns

In a day of tight trading, the S&P 500 showed a marginal increase while the Nasdaq saw a decline, as investors cautiously awaited earnings reports from tech giants like Alphabet and Tesla. The reports could serve as indicators of the effectiveness of their sizeable investments in artificial intelligence.

The day's fluctuations were largely attributed to mixed signals from semiconductor stocks, which gained traction, and software stocks, which faced setbacks. This came as the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index experienced its third consecutive day of gains. Meanwhile, consumer discretionary sectors pulled back, with materials and utilities making modest advances.

The global economic scene remains tense with geopolitical issues affecting energy markets. Oil prices rose, intensifying inflation worries, which complicated the economic outlook for central bankers. The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain the status quo on interest rates, though concerns about potential hikes remain.