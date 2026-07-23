U.S. and Pakistan Strengthen Economic Ties Amidst Reforms

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Pakistan's Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and Pakistan’s return to international capital markets. While Pakistan requested a $10 billion exchange stabilization facility, discussions included strengthening economic self-reliance and fostering collaboration with the U.S. EXIM Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 02:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 02:47 IST
U.S. and Pakistan Strengthen Economic Ties Amidst Reforms
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic meeting in Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engaged with Pakistan's Finance Minister to further economic reforms and international market reintegration. Bessent praised Islamabad's fiscal advancements and self-reliance efforts, as Pakistan navigates economic challenges.

A notable topic was Pakistan's $10 billion exchange stabilization request, spotlighted during the talks. The engagement sought to boost growth and economic resilience, aligning with U.S. interests, especially amidst geopolitical tensions impacting Pakistan’s economy.

The session with U.S. EXIM Bank President John Jovanovic aimed at intensifying bilateral ties by establishing a prolonged transaction pipeline and increasing U.S. financial collaboration potential, promising several strategic economic prospects.

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