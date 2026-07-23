Russia Strikes Ukrainian Ports: Rising Tensions in Black Sea

Russia targeted Ukrainian port cities Odesa and Chornomorsk, hitting port infrastructure and vessels aiding the Ukrainian military. The strikes included cargo ships and storage facilities, escalating military activities in the Black Sea region amidst the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 03:35 IST
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Ports: Rising Tensions in Black Sea
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia announced it had launched attacks on the Ukrainian port cities of Odesa and Chornomorsk, claiming to have hit infrastructure and ships that were assisting the Ukrainian military.

The Russian defense ministry reported the strikes targeted a dry-cargo ship at Chornomorsk port and military cargo stores, as well as fuel storage tanks in Odesa. Additional strikes were reported on loading facilities and vessels transporting cargo for the Ukrainian military. Russian drones also targeted warehouses storing Ukrainian drones, according to the ministry's statement.

The intensifying military activity in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, impacting numerous vessels including oil tankers and cargo ships, underscores the escalating conflict dynamics nearly four and a half years into the war.

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