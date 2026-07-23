Alphabet's Stellar Cloud Growth Overshadowed by AI Delays and Capital Spending Hike

Alphabet reported record growth for its cloud computing division but faces investor concerns over AI model delays and a $15 billion increase in future capital expenditures. Despite Google Cloud's revenue surge by 82%, profits fell short of expectations, raising questions about sustainable revenue growth amid increasing AI-related spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 03:39 IST
Alphabet's Stellar Cloud Growth Overshadowed by AI Delays and Capital Spending Hike
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Alphabet's latest earnings report revealed significant growth in its cloud computing division, with revenue up 82% to $24.8 billion, driven by AI demand. However, investors expressed unease due to postponed AI model launches and a $15 billion increment in capital expenditure plans for 2026, escalating to $205 billion.

Although Google Cloud has been a successful venture, their flagship AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, faces delays, heightening concerns about Alphabet's competitiveness with peers like Anthropic and OpenAI. Meanwhile, CEO Sundar Pichai assures continued advancements in AI development with ongoing training of the Gemini 4 model.

Investor apprehension increases as Alphabet records negative cash flow for the first time, burning $5.9 billion this quarter. Analysts are wary of Alphabet's growing capital expenses, as Wall Street fears diminishing error margins could affect its leading position in technology investments.

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