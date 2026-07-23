Alphabet's Stellar Cloud Growth Overshadowed by AI Delays and Capital Spending Hike

Alphabet's latest earnings report revealed significant growth in its cloud computing division, with revenue up 82% to $24.8 billion, driven by AI demand. However, investors expressed unease due to postponed AI model launches and a $15 billion increment in capital expenditure plans for 2026, escalating to $205 billion.

Although Google Cloud has been a successful venture, their flagship AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, faces delays, heightening concerns about Alphabet's competitiveness with peers like Anthropic and OpenAI. Meanwhile, CEO Sundar Pichai assures continued advancements in AI development with ongoing training of the Gemini 4 model.

Investor apprehension increases as Alphabet records negative cash flow for the first time, burning $5.9 billion this quarter. Analysts are wary of Alphabet's growing capital expenses, as Wall Street fears diminishing error margins could affect its leading position in technology investments.