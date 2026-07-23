DOE's Genesis Mission: A New Era in AI-Driven Scientific Innovation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has unveiled a set of pioneering projects under the Genesis Mission, marking a historic milestone with unprecedented engagement from the scientific community. As per the DOE, this initiative has drawn the largest response ever recorded for a funding opportunity.

A total of 278 projects have been selected, involving a diverse array of institutions. These include 87 led by DOE and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) national laboratories, 168 by universities, 19 by private companies, and four by nonprofit organizations. Collectively, 342 institutions are poised to collaborate on these ventures.

The flagship project among them involves a USD 60 million investment in nuclear energy, leveraging artificial intelligence to expedite facility development and improve safety protocols. By integrating AI and high-performance computing, the Genesis Mission seeks to revolutionize America’s scientific productivity and address critical challenges across various sectors, according to DOE officials.