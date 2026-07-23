In response to escalating protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of fast-track courts to swiftly prosecute those responsible for exam paper leaks. This marks Modi's first public acknowledgment of the issue which has sparked widespread outrage among students.

The protests, primarily led by the Cockroach Janta Party, have highlighted significant dissatisfaction among young Indians. These demonstrations have surged into Modi's largest youth-driven challenge since assuming power.

The unrest has pressured Modi to act, with opposition parties rallying behind protesters' demands. The government has proposed talks and potential reforms to the exam system as a concession to the persistent pressure from dissatisfied youth and political adversaries.