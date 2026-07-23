Modi's Fast-Track Courts Pledge: A Response to Youth Protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of fast-track courts to address exam paper leaks, following youth protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, have become a significant challenge for Modi's administration, drawing attention from opposition parties.
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- India
In response to escalating protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of fast-track courts to swiftly prosecute those responsible for exam paper leaks. This marks Modi's first public acknowledgment of the issue which has sparked widespread outrage among students.
The protests, primarily led by the Cockroach Janta Party, have highlighted significant dissatisfaction among young Indians. These demonstrations have surged into Modi's largest youth-driven challenge since assuming power.
The unrest has pressured Modi to act, with opposition parties rallying behind protesters' demands. The government has proposed talks and potential reforms to the exam system as a concession to the persistent pressure from dissatisfied youth and political adversaries.