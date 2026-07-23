Tensions Flare as Water Cannon Fired in South China Sea
A Chinese coast guard vessel used a water cannon on a Philippine fisheries vessel in the South China Sea. This act violated international maritime regulations, as the Philippine Coast Guard condemned the incident as endangering Filipino personnel engaged in humanitarian work.
- Country:
- China
A Chinese coast guard vessel reportedly fired a water cannon at a Philippine government fisheries vessel at the Scarborough Shoal in the contentious South China Sea, as per a Philippine Coast Guard official's statement on Thursday.
Spokesperson Jay Tarriela highlighted that these actions breached international regulations aimed at the prevention of sea collisions and posed a risk to the Filipino crew involved in a humanitarian mission. The incident marks a significant escalation in tension between the two countries over the disputed waters.
In a counter-accusation, China's coast guard announced that it considered the actions of the Philippine vessel as provocative and an infringement on Chinese maritime territory.
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