Tensions Flare as Water Cannon Fired in South China Sea

A Chinese coast guard vessel reportedly fired a water cannon at a Philippine government fisheries vessel at the Scarborough Shoal in the contentious South China Sea, as per a Philippine Coast Guard official's statement on Thursday.

Spokesperson Jay Tarriela highlighted that these actions breached international regulations aimed at the prevention of sea collisions and posed a risk to the Filipino crew involved in a humanitarian mission. The incident marks a significant escalation in tension between the two countries over the disputed waters.

In a counter-accusation, China's coast guard announced that it considered the actions of the Philippine vessel as provocative and an infringement on Chinese maritime territory.