Tensions Flare as Water Cannon Fired in South China Sea

A Chinese coast guard vessel used a water cannon on a Philippine fisheries vessel in the South China Sea. This act violated international maritime regulations, as the Philippine Coast Guard condemned the incident as endangering Filipino personnel engaged in humanitarian work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:36 IST
Tensions Flare as Water Cannon Fired in South China Sea
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  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese coast guard vessel reportedly fired a water cannon at a Philippine government fisheries vessel at the Scarborough Shoal in the contentious South China Sea, as per a Philippine Coast Guard official's statement on Thursday.

Spokesperson Jay Tarriela highlighted that these actions breached international regulations aimed at the prevention of sea collisions and posed a risk to the Filipino crew involved in a humanitarian mission. The incident marks a significant escalation in tension between the two countries over the disputed waters.

In a counter-accusation, China's coast guard announced that it considered the actions of the Philippine vessel as provocative and an infringement on Chinese maritime territory.

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