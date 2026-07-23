Rising Tensions: Houthi Strikes on Saudi Oil Tankers Escalate Middle East Conflict

The Iranian-aligned Houthis have attacked Saudi oil tankers, aiming to impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia and create another chokepoint on global oil supplies. With ongoing confrontations between the U.S. and Iran, rising oil prices are straining economies globally. The U.S.-Iran conflict continues to intensify, affecting oil market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:32 IST
Rising Tensions: Houthi Strikes on Saudi Oil Tankers Escalate Middle East Conflict
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  • Saudi Arabia

On Thursday, Iranian-aligned Houthi forces launched attacks on two Saudi oil tankers, marking an escalation in their threats of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia. These strikes parallel Iran's near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, presenting a new threat to global oil supply routes.

U.S. military forces, under President Donald Trump's orders, have continued a succession of strikes on Iran. The ongoing conflict, intensifying with Houthi threats, raises oil prices and increases pressure on Trump's administration ahead of elections. The Houthis, controlling areas near strategic maritime chokepoints, seek leverage by targeting key oil passageways.

The situation in the Red Sea is precarious, as several tankers have rerouted to avoid the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This has added complexity and costs to oil shipping routes, exacerbating tensions in an already volatile region. Amid these threats, global energy markets remain anxious about sustained disruptions and the broader geopolitical context.

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