War in the Red Sea: Oil Market Faces New Disruptions

Rising tensions in the Middle East have disrupted global oil flows, with the Iran war expanding to the Red Sea. The Houthi blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait complicates Saudi oil exports, severely impacting the global refining sector and escalating fuel prices, threatening economic recovery worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:30 IST
War in the Red Sea: Oil Market Faces New Disruptions
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The expansion of the Iran war into the Red Sea has dealt another significant blow to the global oil market, bringing a perilous halt to a fragile recovery in energy flows. Increased hostilities have resulted in the Iran-backed Houthi militia declaring a blockade against Saudi vessels at the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial artery for energy supplies.

This strategic chokepoint's closure jeopardizes Saudi Arabia's main route for crude export, essential for feeding Asian demand, as conflicts have already stifled the Strait of Hormuz. Alternative routes are now sought, adding weeks to shipping times, inflating freight costs, and burdening the global oil refining sector.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has not only escalated oil prices but also curtailed global oil refining capacities, leading to soaring fuel costs, diminished demand, and a potential global economic slowdown. The situation underscores the precariousness of current oil trade routes and poses a threat to worldwide energy stability.

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