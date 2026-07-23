Alphabet Surprises Wall Street with Cloud Revenue Boost

Alphabet exceeded Wall Street's second-quarter revenue expectations, driven by strong demand for its cloud services. Google Cloud's revenue surged 82%, surpassing analyst forecasts. Despite delays in AI projects, Alphabet's AI initiatives bolstered advertising revenue. However, concerns remain over AI spending and market competition from Anthropic and OpenAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 02:20 IST
Alphabet Surprises Wall Street with Cloud Revenue Boost
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Alphabet outperformed Wall Street's projections for its second-quarter earnings, largely due to robust demand for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud alone experienced an impressive 82% revenue growth, further propelling Alphabet's total quarterly revenue to $119.8 billion, eclipsing the projected $116.9 billion.

While the cloud sector thrived, Alphabet's AI endeavors are facing challenges. Despite Google's pivotal role in the AI boom, it has faced setbacks with its Gemini model, ceding ground to competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI. This has stirred investor concerns, particularly as rivals improve their enterprise AI tools.

All eyes are on Google's cloud growth and AI investments, expected to total between $180-$190 billion this year, positioning it amid heavyweights like Amazon and Microsoft. As Alphabet navigates market pressures and regulatory challenges, its shares have remained resilient, even amid setbacks like executive turnovers and delayed AI projects.

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