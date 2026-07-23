Alphabet Surprises Wall Street with Cloud Revenue Boost

Alphabet outperformed Wall Street's projections for its second-quarter earnings, largely due to robust demand for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud alone experienced an impressive 82% revenue growth, further propelling Alphabet's total quarterly revenue to $119.8 billion, eclipsing the projected $116.9 billion.

While the cloud sector thrived, Alphabet's AI endeavors are facing challenges. Despite Google's pivotal role in the AI boom, it has faced setbacks with its Gemini model, ceding ground to competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI. This has stirred investor concerns, particularly as rivals improve their enterprise AI tools.

All eyes are on Google's cloud growth and AI investments, expected to total between $180-$190 billion this year, positioning it amid heavyweights like Amazon and Microsoft. As Alphabet navigates market pressures and regulatory challenges, its shares have remained resilient, even amid setbacks like executive turnovers and delayed AI projects.