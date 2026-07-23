Demystifying Fertility: Dispelling Common Myths Around IVF and Reproduction

Fertility misconceptions can mislead hopeful couples and delay necessary interventions, warns Dr. Manjunath C S. He addresses prevalent myths, emphasizing personalized fertility care. IVF isn't a one-size-fits-all solution and success varies based on several factors. Lifestyle choices impact fertility too, and timely evaluation is crucial, not myths guiding decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 13:45 IST
Demystifying Fertility: Dispelling Common Myths Around IVF and Reproduction
Dr. Manjunath C S Busts 7 IVF Myths That Could Be Delaying Parenthood. Image Credit: ANI

In the complex world of fertility treatment, misinformation can be more than just confusing; it can steal precious time from couples seeking to become parents. According to Dr. Manjunath C S, a respected fertility specialist, timely, accurate guidance is pivotal, especially given that one in six individuals may face infertility during their lifetime.

Dr. Manjunath emphasizes that In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is not exclusively a last ditch effort for older couples nor a surefire solution to pregnancy. "IVF is merely one step within a broader fertility-care pathway," he stated. The most suitable treatment depends on individual diagnoses, age, reproductive history, and unique biological factors. He dispels seven common myths that could hinder appropriate care and timely interventions.

Among these misconceptions, the notion that only age defines the need for IVF is addressed. Younger couples may also require IVF due to issues like blocked fallopian tubes or severe male-factor infertility. Dr. Manjunath further clarifies that lifestyle habits significantly affect fertility, with choices like smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity linked to higher infertility risks. While healthy lifestyle changes can support reproductive health, they cannot replace necessary medical treatment when structural or biological issues are present. Ultimately, it's about personalized assessment, understanding realistic outcomes, and seeking timely assistance.

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