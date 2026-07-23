EU Adopts New Sanctions to Tighten Grip on Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

European Union envoys have agreed on the 21st sanctions package targeting Russia over its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This new suite of measures imposes stringent restrictions on Russia's banking sector, while a compromise with Greece allows EU companies temporary exemptions for transferring Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to third countries. The decision, requiring unanimous agreement among member states, comes amid Greece's assurances that future bans on Russian LNG transfers won't alter Russian revenues but may simply shift market dynamics outside Europe.

The comprehensive package, due to take effect from January 1, includes a ban on EU imports of Russian LNG and extends a 12-month freeze on the Russian oil price cap at $44.10 per barrel. This freeze wards off a cap increase initially tied to developments, such as those following the Iran war, ensuring that Moscow doesn't benefit unduly from market volatility. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the move's significance in preventing Russia from capitalizing on market shifts linked to the conflict.

Sanctions outlined in the package list 94 Russian financial institutions, mainly banks, and Moscow's stock exchange, imposing asset freezes, travel bans, and transaction restrictions to put pressure on Russia's economy. Furthermore, new restrictions target vessels associated with Russia's shadow fleet for the first time and expand bans on transactions involving certain crypto platforms and oil trading companies. The technical details of the sanctions are being finalized, with procedures for their formal adoption set to proceed imminently.