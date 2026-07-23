Gas Cylinder Explosion in Bommasandra Injures Over 20 PG Residents

More than 20 people were seriously injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a PG in Bommasandra, Anekal. The injured, primarily migrant workers from North India, were taken to nearby hospitals. Authorities are investigating potential safety violations at the accommodation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:37 IST
Gas Cylinder Explosion in Bommasandra Injures Over 20 PG Residents
Paying guest accommodation in Bommasandra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gas cylinder explosion at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bommasandra, Anekal taluk, left more than 20 individuals seriously injured early Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The PG, owned by Nagaraj Reddy, had been leased to host migrant workers, predominantly from North India. Many of the injured hail from West Bengal and Bihar, with occupants enduring overcrowded conditions and a lack of safety measures.

As fire services quickly controlled the blaze, officials highlighted the absence of safety norms. Authorities at Hebbagodi Police Station have registered a case, and an investigation is investigating claims of unauthorized operation.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

From Budgets to Better Lives: ADB's SPICES Framework Reshapes Social Protection Assessment

Why Better Governance Has Not Delivered Stronger Manufacturing Growth in Vietnam, Says ADB

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026