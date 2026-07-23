Gas Cylinder Explosion in Bommasandra Injures Over 20 PG Residents

A gas cylinder explosion at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bommasandra, Anekal taluk, left more than 20 individuals seriously injured early Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The PG, owned by Nagaraj Reddy, had been leased to host migrant workers, predominantly from North India. Many of the injured hail from West Bengal and Bihar, with occupants enduring overcrowded conditions and a lack of safety measures.

As fire services quickly controlled the blaze, officials highlighted the absence of safety norms. Authorities at Hebbagodi Police Station have registered a case, and an investigation is investigating claims of unauthorized operation.