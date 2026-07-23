Diplomatic Strides: Oman Leads Talks for Yemen Stability
Oman announced its coordination with Saudi Arabia, Yemeni parties, and the U.N. special envoy for Yemen, focusing on resuming the political process for regional stability. The foreign ministry emphasized avoiding escalations in the Red Sea, which could threaten maritime navigation and regional security.
- Country:
- Oman
Oman has initiated diplomatic efforts in collaboration with Saudi Arabia, Yemeni factions, and the U.N. to advance political discussions aimed at ensuring stability in the region, the country's foreign ministry stated on Thursday.
The ministry underscored the importance of steering clear of tensions that might escalate the situation in the Red Sea, posing risks to maritime navigation and overall security.
These efforts signal a renewed focus on diplomatic resolutions to conflicts impacting the region's peace and safety.