The Rise of Private Labels: A Shopping Revolution
Amid economic fragility and persistent inflation, American consumers are increasingly turning to private-label goods to save money, challenging traditional shopping norms. Value retailers like Aldi and Walmart are expanding their private-label offerings, signaling a fundamental shift in consumer behavior beyond economic class boundaries. This change marks the decline of stigma around private-brand products.
- Country:
- United States
Bill Peterson, once a regular at Whole Foods and Kroger, now swears by Aldi for its affordable private-label products.
Echoing a wider trend fueled by economic uncertainty and high inflation, both affluent and budget-conscious shoppers are increasingly favoring cost-effective alternatives, as shown by strong growth in value retailer sales.
This preference for private labels signifies a permanent shift in consumer habits, prompting major retailers to expand their store-brand offerings.