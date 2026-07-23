The Rise of Private Labels: A Shopping Revolution

Bill Peterson, once a regular at Whole Foods and Kroger, now swears by Aldi for its affordable private-label products.

Echoing a wider trend fueled by economic uncertainty and high inflation, both affluent and budget-conscious shoppers are increasingly favoring cost-effective alternatives, as shown by strong growth in value retailer sales.

This preference for private labels signifies a permanent shift in consumer habits, prompting major retailers to expand their store-brand offerings.