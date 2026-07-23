MercadoLibre Eyes Expansion into Chile's Online Pharmacy Market

MercadoLibre is exploring operating as a pharmacy in Chile, a move necessitating regulatory changes. This strategy follows a similar initiative in Brazil and is part of MercadoLibre's broader retail expansion in Latin America. The plan would require a shift in regulations, highlighting challenges in gaining authorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:30 IST
MercadoLibre Eyes Expansion into Chile's Online Pharmacy Market
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  • Country:
  • Chile

MercadoLibre, a leading e-commerce company, is in discussions with Chilean authorities about entering the country's pharmacy sector, which would mandate regulatory updates. Documents reveal multiple meetings between MercadoLibre and Chilean officials, indicating an interest in running an online-only pharmacy.

The company, which is already operational in several Latin American countries, aims to replicate its pharmacy success in Brazil, where it had to buy a physical drugstore due to local regulations. In Chile, MercadoLibre currently sells medications from third-party vendors, but its new strategy would enhance its in-house operations.

While Chile's health ministry suggested a technical review by the Public Health Institute, MercadoLibre has already noted the potential for swift deliveries in the region. However, recent market maneuvers have affected the company's stock price, reflecting the challenges of market expansion and regulatory adaptation.

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