Government's Silence on Fuel Price Reduction Amid Brent Crude Volatility
The government has not committed to reducing petrol and diesel prices despite falling Brent crude prices, citing continued volatility due to the West Asia crisis. Public sector oil companies face significant financial losses, and no timeline is provided for potential price reductions.
The government on Thursday refrained from offering a promise to reduce petrol and diesel prices, despite a notable drop in Brent crude oil costs. The ongoing crisis in West Asia has kept the international oil markets volatile, leading to substantial losses for public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).
In a written statement to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, highlighted the fluctuating nature of global crude prices. Despite the Brent crude price dropping from USD 122.86 per barrel in April to USD 68.17 in July, it surged again to USD 92.19 per barrel later that month.
The government's statement did not hint at imminent reductions in retail fuel prices, emphasizing instead the country's reliance on crude oil imports. Amid geopolitical uncertainty, the state-run oil retailers continue to face financial challenges, and consumers may see only minimal price shifts.
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