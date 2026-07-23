Thales' Soaring Order Intake Propels Defense Growth Amid Global Tensions

French defense and aerospace giant, Thales, announced a remarkable 21% rise in order intake during the initial half of 2026, attributing the growth to increased global military expenditures amid escalating conflicts. The orders, totaling €12.47 billion, significantly surpassed analysts' expectations, which predicted only a 1% rise.

Analysts at Citi highlighted that the European defense rearming had positively impacted the company's free cashflow, reaching €1.87 billion—far beyond anticipated figures. On an organic basis, Thales' adjusted EBIT surged by 11.4% to €1.37 billion, thanks to improved defense and aerospace margins compensating for weaker cyber and digital sectors.

Sales for Thales, recognized as Europe's premier defense electronics group, saw a 7.8% organic increase. Thales also announced potential collaborations centered on the EU's Iris² satellite constellation and highlighted competitive advantages regarding the SAMP-T NG air defense system over the U.S. Patriot, particularly in delivery timelines.