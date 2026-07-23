Barcelona Signs German Speedster Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona has completed the signing of German winger Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on a contract lasting until 2031, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

While financial specifics remain undisclosed, reports suggest the deal is valued at €22 million, excluding add-ons and a sell-on clause. Adeyemi's move reunites him with former national coach Hansi Flick.

Noted for setting a Bundesliga speed record, Adeyemi enhances Barcelona's attacking options as they reform their lineup following substantial changes in their forward positions this transfer window.