Barcelona Signs German Speedster Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona has signed German winger Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund until 2031. The transfer, reportedly worth €22 million plus add-ons, reunites Adeyemi with his former national coach, Hansi Flick. Known for his speed, Adeyemi joins as Barcelona reshapes their forward line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:34 IST
Barcelona Signs German Speedster Karim Adeyemi
  • Country:
  • Germany

Barcelona has completed the signing of German winger Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on a contract lasting until 2031, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

While financial specifics remain undisclosed, reports suggest the deal is valued at €22 million, excluding add-ons and a sell-on clause. Adeyemi's move reunites him with former national coach Hansi Flick.

Noted for setting a Bundesliga speed record, Adeyemi enhances Barcelona's attacking options as they reform their lineup following substantial changes in their forward positions this transfer window.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

From Budgets to Better Lives: ADB's SPICES Framework Reshapes Social Protection Assessment

Why Better Governance Has Not Delivered Stronger Manufacturing Growth in Vietnam, Says ADB

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026