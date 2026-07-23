Congo's Ebola Battle: A Crisis Amidst Conflict

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to escalate, with official reports confirming over 1,000 fatalities. Efforts to contain the virus are hindered by militant violence, attacks on clinics, and widespread resource shortages.

This is Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak and is driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain, known for a fatality rate nearing 40%. With no approved vaccine available, health officials face substantial hurdles. Mistrust and conspiracy theories amongst the local population exacerbate the situation, further complicating containment efforts.

Despite these challenges, the outbreak remains largely contained within Congo, with neighboring Uganda reporting only 20 confirmed cases, the last of which was discharged on July 16. The countdown to declaring Uganda Ebola-free is underway, while Congo continues to report daily figures, with 63 new cases and 34 deaths since the last update.