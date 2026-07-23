FTSE 100 Steady Amid Mixed Market Signals

The FTSE 100 index remained relatively unchanged on Thursday due to a decline in precious metal miners, which offset gains in energy shares following an increase in oil prices. Investors focused on corporate earnings and the European Central Bank's policy decision for future market direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:33 IST
FTSE 100 Steady Amid Mixed Market Signals
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  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The FTSE 100 index in Britain showed little movement on Thursday, with declines in precious metal miners balancing out the gains seen in energy shares after oil prices climbed.

As of 1050 GMT, the blue-chip index slightly dropped by 0.04% to 10,712.83 points, indicating a period of relative market stability.

Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 saw a more pronounced decline, slipping by 0.3%, as the financial markets kept a close watch on corporate earnings reports and the European Central Bank's policy announcements.

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