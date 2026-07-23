Opposition Demands Education Minister's Resignation Amid Parliament Standoff

Tensions reached a boiling point in the Indian Parliament as the standoff continued during the monsoon session. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced the opposition's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, asserting that the alleged irregularities in examinations must be addressed with accountability before any discussions can occur.

Akhilesh Yadav emphasized his solidarity with students who faced police brutality and called the re-examinations a tacit admission of paper leaks by the government. 'The resignation of the Education Minister is imperative,' he insisted, before leaving reporters outside the Parliament complex.

Inside Parliament, a heated face-off emerged between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs, each conducting demonstrations for their respective issues. While opposition members criticized Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, the NDA accused them of obstructing parliamentary debate with unfounded claims. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh affirmed the government's willingness to engage in dialogue with students to resolve the ongoing crisis, highlighting multiple overtures for discussions.