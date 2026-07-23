AI Spending and Geopolitical Tensions Rattle Markets: A Double-Edged Sword

U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline on Thursday, reviving investor anxieties over the heavy spending in AI by major tech firms, following mixed earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla. Meanwhile, escalating Middle East tensions pushed oil prices higher, further unsettling the markets.

Alphabet, despite marking its best quarter in cloud computing growth, saw its shares drop after revealing significant spending plans, dampening investor confidence. Tesla's stock also suffered after posting negative free cash flow for the first time in over two years, highlighting uncertainties about its AI investment strategy.

Economic pressures mounted with Brent crude surging to $98 a barrel on the back of geopolitical developments. This resurgence in oil prices stirred inflation fears, contributing to a potential Federal Reserve rate hike, as suggested by rising Treasury yields and shifting market expectations.