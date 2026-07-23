Flamingo Revolution: Clashes Amidst Controversial Resort Plan

Albanian police deployed water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators opposing the multi-billion-dollar resort project proposed by Jared Kushner in Tirana. Protesters claim the development endangers wildlife, backed by Prime Minister Edi Rama, who dismisses the protests as politically motivated. Unrest continues with accusations of corruption and fraudulent land transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:09 IST
Flamingo Revolution: Clashes Amidst Controversial Resort Plan
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  • Country:
  • Albania

Albanian police used force to manage demonstrations against a controversial resort project led by Jared Kushner. The protests, dubbed the 'Flamingo Revolution,' have seen unrest as environmental and corruption concerns rise.

Activists claim the development threatens wildlife and accuse Prime Minister Edi Rama of corruption, igniting clashes around the Albanian parliament.

Further tension arises from alleged fraudulent land deals linked to Kushner's project, as public pressure mounts on the Albanian government amid ongoing investigations.

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