Justice Prevails: Supreme Court Overturns Bail in Honeymoon Murder Case

The Supreme Court canceled Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail, accused of her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja's mother praised the decision, claiming truth prevailed, while his brothers demanded a swift trial. The Court set a two-week surrender deadline, noting her release could affect the ongoing trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:12 IST
Justice Prevails: Supreme Court Overturns Bail in Honeymoon Murder Case
Mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, Uma Raghuvanshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Supreme Court of India has revoked the bail of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. This landmark decision was welcomed by Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, who expressed relief and renewed faith in the judicial system.

Uma Raghuvanshi, speaking to ANI, stated, "I am satisfied and feel that justice has been served." She conveyed hope that her son would eventually receive complete justice, emphasizing her unwavering belief in the truth and the Supreme Court's capability.

In parallel, Raja's brothers, Sachin and Vipin Raghuvanshi, voiced their gratitude to the authorities and called for a fast-tracked trial and strict sentencing. The Court mandated Sonam to surrender within two weeks and retained the possibility of bail if the trial extends beyond six months.

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