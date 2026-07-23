Rail Services Halted Amid Recurring Deluges in Mumbai Region

In response to swelling water levels at Railway Bridge No. 203, train operations between Gholvad and Umargam Stations under the Western Railway, Mumbai Central Division, have been temporarily suspended. This proactive measure affects a number of high-speed rail connections, including the prominent Mumbai Central routes to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Capital, leading to disruptions in scheduled services.

On Thursday, notable services such as the Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express, and Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will not operate. The railway authorities urge passengers to verify their travel plans by checking the latest real-time updates prior to commencing their journey and adhere to official Railways guidelines.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified the situation under an 'Orange Alert' for greater Mumbai area, with a forecast predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds reaching speeds up to 70 kmph. Further, a 'Yellow Alert' has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The districts of Thane and Palghar, however, are under a severe 'Red Alert,' with IMD forecasts indicating extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated spots and wind speeds potentially reaching 70 kmph.