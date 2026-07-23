Rubio Reassures Asian Allies Amid U.S.-China Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed to Asian allies that while the U.S. seeks positive relations with Beijing, it won't compromise its existing alliances. Speaking at a regional security gathering, Rubio underscored that harmonious ties with China will not forsake their Asian partners.

Despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and regional actors, Rubio maintained that the U.S. role in the region remains steadfast. Alleged provocations in the South China Sea further highlight the complex security environment needing multilateral cooperation.

During discussions in Manila, regional ministers emphasized unity against global threats. Concurrent geopolitical issues, including the Ukraine conflict, were also addressed, with continued calls for diplomatic resolutions underscored by America's affirmed preparedness to broker peace, albeit challenging.