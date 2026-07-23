A rapidly spreading wildfire has driven more than 10,000 residents and tourists from France's Atlantic coast, as Europe endures a summer marked by extreme heat and severe drought conditions.

Officials reported on Thursday that the blaze has engulfed 2,000 hectares near Bordeaux, spurring the evacuation of entire communities. Known hotspots, such as Arcachon Bay, home to affluent vacationers, have been particularly affected.

This crisis highlights a broader European challenge: as successive heatwaves hit the continent, resulting droughts strain water supplies and raise wildfire risks. Climate experts suggest that the only plausible explanation for the substantial recent death toll is the spiraling impact of extreme heat linked to climate change.