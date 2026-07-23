Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Gujarat, PM Modi Assures Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, directly communicated with Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel concerning the severe rainfall impacting the state. During the conversation, the Prime Minister committed to offering comprehensive support from central agencies to facilitate relief and rescue processes, prioritizing the citizens' safety amid escalating rain-induced emergencies.

Concurrently, CM Patel discussed the ongoing situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who pledged that the central government would render necessary assistance to curb the crisis. The southern region of Gujarat, particularly the Navsari district, is experiencing a flood-like scenario as major rivers, including the Kaveri and Ambika, overflow, prompting officials to close 218 internal roads due to inundation.

With torrential rains deluging South Gujarat, senior ministers have been dispatched to oversee relief operations. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings predicting continued heavy rainfall in the coming days across multiple districts. Authorities are maintaining a state of high alert, emphasizing precautionary measures, including vast evacuations and school closures, while the Surat Municipal Corporation operates around the clock to mitigate water damage and ensure public safety.