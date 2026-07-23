Tragedy in Namest: Czech Military Helicopter Crash

A Czech military helicopter crashed at an army base in Namest nad Oslavou, east of the country. Of the five soldiers on board, one died on site, and three were hospitalized. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, which involved a UH-1Y Venom helicopter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:50 IST
Tragedy in Namest: Czech Military Helicopter Crash
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  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

A military helicopter from the Czech Republic tragically went down at an army base in Namest nad Oslavou, killing one of the five soldiers on board. The crash, which took place southeast of Prague, is currently under investigation as rescue operations continue at the site of the accident.

The UH-1Y Venom helicopter, known for its multi-purpose use, crashed directly at the 22nd Helicopter Air Force Base, as reported by the army. Regional rescue services confirmed that three individuals have been transported to the hospital, with injuries ranging from light to medium severity.

Police were alerted to the incident at 1211 local time, and efforts to confirm the identities of those involved are ongoing. The helicopter is a product of Bell Textron, powered by General Electric engines. The investigation is ongoing as emergency services remain on the scene.

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