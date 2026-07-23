Abraham Accords: A Condition for U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal

In a significant development, President Donald Trump declared that the civil nuclear agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia hinges on the kingdom's decision to join the Abraham Accords.

This deal would see Saudi Arabia advancing its nuclear power capabilities with U.S. technology, exempting it from the U.N. inspections previously required of Iran. Trump's statement on Truth Social emphasized the exclusivity of non-military use of nuclear facilities.

However, Saudi Arabia maintains its stance, demanding a roadmap to Palestinian statehood before endorsing the Abraham Accords, potentially altering the geopolitical landscape.