Government Clarifies Status of SHANTI Act Licences Amidst Drafting

The government announced in Parliament that private licences under the SHANTI Act, 2025, have not been issued, as the rules are still being drafted. Applications from private entities will be reviewed post-notification. The act outlines liabilities for operators and funds for nuclear incidents, while ensuring transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:19 IST
Government Clarifies Status of SHANTI Act Licences Amidst Drafting
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The central government has clarified in its latest announcement that no private licences have been granted under the SHANTI Act, 2025, as the necessary rules and regulations are yet to be finalized. Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, addressed the Rajya Sabha, informing members that the rules are currently in the drafting phase and will be published upon completion of legislative processes.

Only after the rules are notified will applications from private parties be considered, Singh stated. Addressing concerns over financial and insurance prerequisites for private operators, he underscored that securing an insurance policy or financial guarantees would be mandatory to cover potential liabilities before beginning operations at a nuclear site. Such policies must be kept current through regular renewals.

The SHANTI Act delineates operator liability, ranging from Rs 100 crore to Rs 3,000 crore, contingent on the type of nuclear facility. Furthermore, should liabilities surpass these limits or arise from exceptional circumstances, the Central Government would assume responsibility. Plans for a Nuclear Liability Fund funded via electricity levies are under consideration, alongside mandates for transparency in nuclear safety outreach, respecting national security constraints.

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