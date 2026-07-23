U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal Hinged on Israel Ties: Trump's Proposal

In a significant diplomatic move, former President Donald Trump has stated that a civil nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia is tied to the latter joining the Abraham Accords for improved relations with Israel. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia revealed this agreement on Wednesday, which allows Riyadh to enrich uranium and construct nuclear reactors with U.S. technology.

This agreement, however, will not automatically include the stringent UN inspections the U.S. has previously insisted upon in similar agreements, such as the one with Iran. For the deal to come into effect, it must receive U.S. Congress approval. Trump's announcement on Truth Social emphasized the agreement's focus on non-military nuclear activities, similar to those involving Iran and the UAE, with its execution contingent on Saudi Arabia's participation in the Abraham Accords.

Despite the crucial energy diversification and safety assurances present in the new agreement, Saudi Arabia remains insistent on a roadmap to Palestinian statehood before signing the Accords. Former agreements during Trump's tenure saw UAE and Bahrain taking historic steps by recognizing Israel, followed by Morocco and Sudan. This latest proposal could herald another milestone if ratified.