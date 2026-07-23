Arsenal Seals Record Signing with Christos Tzolis

Arsenal has signed Greece forward Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for a record fee of £34 million. Tzolis, who excelled in the Belgian Pro League, will bring his significant talents to North London. Previously with PAOK and Norwich City, he has represented Greece internationally since October 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 18:10 IST
Arsenal Seals Record Signing with Christos Tzolis
  • Country:
  • Greece

Arsenal Football Club has made headlines with their latest acquisition, securing the signature of Greece's dynamic forward Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. The move, confirmed by the Premier League club on Thursday, involves a notable transfer fee of £34 million ($45.40 million), setting a new record for the Belgian Pro League.

In a statement, the 24-year-old expressed his enthusiasm about joining the English champions, highlighting the dream-like nature of his transfer. Tzolis is joining Arsenal following a successful tenure at Club Brugge, where his contributions were pivotal in regaining the Belgian Cup in 2025.

The Greek international, who began his professional journey with PAOK, moved to England's Norwich City in 2021, before his impactful spell in Belgium. Tzolis brings with him a wealth of experience, having earned 34 caps for Greece since his senior debut in October 2020.

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