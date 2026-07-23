Delhi's Digital Blackout Amid Youth Protests

The Indian government has directed telecom companies to disable mobile data services in central Delhi amid youth protests calling for the education minister's resignation, sources revealed to Reuters.

In compliance with the government's directive, leading telecom firms have shut down internet services, leaving many in central Delhi without mobile data connectivity. The firms and government officials have not commented on the situation.

The protests, led by the 'cockroach' movement, demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to widespread exam paper leaks affecting 2 million students. The digital blackout has hindered digital transactions in the area.