Revamped Anna Swimming Pool: A New Era for Tamil Nadu's Aquatic Aspirations

Minister Aadhav Arjuna inaugurates the upgraded Anna Swimming Pool in Chennai, featuring Olympic-standard facilities. This Rs 2.75 crore renovation by Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority includes a main pool, a warm-up pool, and a new gym. New swimming venues are also under construction in Madurai and Karur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 18:14 IST
Revamped Anna Swimming Pool: A New Era for Tamil Nadu's Aquatic Aspirations
Aadhav Arjuna (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development for Tamil Nadu's sports infrastructure, the Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna, inaugurated the newly renovated Anna Swimming Pool in Chennai on Thursday. Funded by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority, the Rs 2.75 crore project brings an Olympic-standard facility to the city, complete with a 50-metre main pool and a 25-metre training pool.

The comprehensive renovation included replacing flooring and wall tiles, installing modern pipelines, pumps, filtration systems, swimming ladders, and gratings, all aimed at enhancing safety and training standards. Additionally, a 1,500 sq ft air-conditioned gymnasium has been established on-site to serve both competitive swimmers and the general public, with qualified coaches appointed to oversee training.

During the inauguration, Minister Arjuna emphasized the impact of the upgraded infrastructure on athletes, stating it will offer a safe, high-quality training environment and aid in the promotion of swimming across the state. He also announced ongoing constructions of swimming pools in Madurai and Karur, with additional renovation projects in Hosur and Velachery, marking a total investment of Rs 35.35 crore in Tamil Nadu's aquatic facilities.

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