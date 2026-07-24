Drone Strikes Devastate Russian Small Businesses Relying on Wildberries

Russian fashion designer Viktoria Terekhova recently faced devastating losses when a Ukrainian drone strike destroyed nearly half of her summer children's clothing collection stored at a Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal, Moscow. Her company, Fareal Kids, lost 12,000 items, equating to nearly 45% of its inventory, significantly impacting the business.

This incident is part of a broader Ukrainian initiative to bring the war’s impact to ordinary Russians. Since mid-July, over eight Wildberries warehouses have been hit, affecting more than 10% of the company's storage capacity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that these actions aim to bring the war back to Russia as it continues its offensive on Ukrainian soil. Moscow meanwhile accuses Ukraine of terrorism and attempts to destabilize the country.

Small businesses that rely heavily on Wildberries, like Terekhova's, are severely affected. The retailer is compensating thousands of sellers, but financial strains remain, as shown by cases like Oleg Kondratyev's. His brand, Airbase, lost significant stock, and he is considering legal actions for reimbursement. The strikes add to existing challenges, including rising taxes and platform fees, forcing entrepreneurs to rethink business models.